Simple ways to begin your day with Ayurveda

Starting your day with a positive attitude is important. To energize your mornings, you should also practice certain lifestyle habits. In Ayurveda, there are six-morning activities considered essential for a healthy life. The Ayurvedic practices are known as ‘Dinacharya’ help cleanse the body from within and provide much-needed energy, according to Geeta Vara, an Ayurvedic practitioner.

‘Mornings (especially during summer) are about waking up early, cleansing, invigorating, waking up the mind, grounding, and getting ready for the day. 6 am to 10 am is called ‘Kapha’ time, and the elemental energies of earth and water are dominant during this period, so we try to bring in the opposite qualities to create balance,’ said Vara.

In a post on Instagram, she listed out the six principles:

Eliminate – Remove toxins from your bladder, bowls, and anywhere else toxins accumulated overnight (your ears, nose, mouth).

Tongue scraping – The tongue can be cleaned by gently scraping it. A uniform pink color indicates mucosal tissues. It should also be accompanied by oil pulling.

Self-massage – The daily practice of self-massage (oil or dry body brushing) is essential, not a luxury. As a result, blood circulation is increased in the body, and injuries are prevented.

Movement – Engage in some exercise. ‘Any exercise engages the muscles. You utilize your energy in the right way (Surya Namaskar is a perfect start),’ she advised.

Breath and meditate – To remove subtle toxins from the mind, emotions, and body (yogic practices are specifically designed for this time), she said.

Herbal tea – If you have any digestive toxins first thing in the morning, flush them out with plain tea, lemon tea, ginger tea or even fennel tea.

You will feel more energized and positive throughout the day if you follow these easy tips. Have a good day!