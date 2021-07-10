Study: Men are more likely to fall victim to Covid 19

According to Gurugram’s District Health Department, men are dying from Covid-19 at a higher rate than women. Males were nearly twice as likely to die from Covid-19 infection than women in Gurugram. In the District Health Department’s audit of 910 Covid-related deaths as of July 4, 621 men and 289 women died of Covid infection. The patients who died as a result of Covid-19 infection in the region ranged in age from 61 to 80.

According to the study, 229 of the people who died from Covid-19 were aged 61 to 70. They consisted of 153 men and 76 women. Likewise, 213 of the people who died from Covid were aged 71 to 80 years old.

According to the Gurugram Health Department, no one between the ages of 0 and 20 died of Covid-19. 14 of the victims, on the other hand, were between the ages of 21 and 30. They were made up of eight men and six women. Furthermore, 75 people between the ages of 31 and 40 died as a result of the illness. They consisted of 58 men and 17 women. 120 Covid patients between the ages of 41 and 50 died between July 4 and July 5. By a factor of 84 to 36, men outnumbered women. At the same time, 141 of the deceased victims were between the ages of 51 and 60. By a factor of 89 to 52, the men outnumbered the women.

According to the study, 593 of the Covid-infected patients who died already had other serious illnesses. There were 82 people with pre-diabetes, 22 people with cancer, and 33 people with heart disease among them. Fifty patients already had hypertension, 14 had renal problems, and six had liver problems. Twenty-six of the deceased had a history of lung disease, and seven had mental illnesses. According to the study, 337 of the dead had multiple co-morbidities, and 16 of the infected patients died from illnesses other than Covid-19. Only 317 of the 317 people who died had only Covid-19 and no other serious illnesses.

The European Heart Journal published a study that showed that men have higher angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) levels than women. Because ACE2 allows the coronavirus to infect healthy cells, males may be more vulnerable to COVID-19. However, more research is required before any conclusions can be drawn.