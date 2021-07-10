Vicky Kaushal recalls his first audition nine years ago

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and sought-after actors of Bollywood in recent times. However, the actor had gone through a long journey before stardom hit him. Recently, he shared a flashback photo from nine years ago on his social media handle. The photo was taken when he was auditioning for a commercial at the age of 24.

On Instagram Stories, the actor revealed an old photo from his first audition as an actor, which took place on July 10, 2012. The actor also expressed his gratitude for his career in the entertainment industry. ‘Today. 9 years back. Shukr,’ he wrote.

Vicky Kaushal made his feature film debut in Neeraj Ghaywan’s highly praised and well-received film Masaan in 2015. He rose to popularity later through films like Raazi, Sanju, Raman Raghav 2.0, Lust Stories, and Manmarziyaan. He received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2019 military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sardar Udham Singh, Takht, Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Mr Lele are Vicky’s future flicks.

