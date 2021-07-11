12 killed, 26 injured in bus accident

Ankara: In a tragic incident, at least 12 people lost their lives and 26 others were injured in a bus accident in Turkey. A minibus carrying illegal migrants to Europe caught fire in the Muradiye district of eastern Van province near the Turkish border with Iran. All the victims are illegal migrants.

Also Read: Top commander of Houthi militants killed

Turkey police has arrested the owner of the bus. Turkey has been a transit point for illegal migrants from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan who aim to cross into Europe.