Adherents of most religions are descendants of Hindus, Hindutva is a way of life: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: In an address to the assembly on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Hindutva represents a way of life and almost all of humanity is descended from Hindus. At a press conference to mark the end of the second month of his government in the state, the senior BJP leader said that Hindutva began 5,000 years ago and cannot be stopped.

As Sarma said: ‘Hindutva is a way of life. How can I or anyone stop it? We are all descended from Hindus, whether we are Christians or Muslims. Removing Hindutva would mean moving away from one’s roots and motherland’. In response to a question about the concept of ‘Love Jihad’, the chief minister said he has reservations about the term, but added that women will not be cheated. In the case of women who are cheated by anyone, whether a Hindu or a Muslim, the government will take appropriate action against such perpetrators to ensure their safety and security.

Upon being questioned about the opposition’s criticism of his statement that MPs are responsible for framing laws and ministers for constituency development, Sarma maintained that this is what the Constitution states and ‘legislators are above ministers’ in this regard in the assembly.

In response to Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi’s announcement that he will question the government on alleged anti-people policies, Sarma said, ‘As the ruling party, the BJP will get three hours, as the main opposition party, the Congress will get one hour, while an Independent MLA will get three minutes and can ask within that time’. The BJP will not allow democracy to be hijacked, but welcomes participatory democracy,’ he added.