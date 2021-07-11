UP drafts population control bill, proposes incentives for two-child families

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission released an initial draft of the population control bill on Friday. According to the draft bill, people with more than two children will not be eligible for government benefits or perks. In a statement, Justice AN Mittal said that the bill proposes not to allow violators of the two-child policy to run for local elections or apply for government jobs. In addition, the bill limits ration card units to four.

The two-child policy offers incentives such as increases in pay, subsidized plots and houses, rebates on utility bills, and an increase in Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions under the National Pension Scheme. Single-child families will receive additional four increments, free healthcare, and free education until their child turns 20.

Those who are not in government service but follow the two-child policy will be given rebates on water and electricity bills, house taxes, and home loans. In the bill, Mittal said, vasectomy and sterilization are also promoted. The UP law commission’s website has been updated with the draft bill for public comment. Suggestions must be submitted by July 19, 2021.

Also, Mittal said that there would be no relaxation of the law regarding polyandry or polygamy. Mittal said that those questioning this should know that the government cannot invest taxpayers’ money on those with more than two children. A new population policy for 2021-2030 is expected to be announced by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government two days after the bill was released. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, will release the policy on Sunday.

Read more: Argentina defeats Brazil 1-0 to claim its first Copa America title since 1993

Assam’s line of thought

Himanta Biswa Sarma announced last month that his government would gradually implement a two-child policy for claiming state benefits under specific schemes. ‘We will gradually integrate a population policy into all government schemes, including loan cancellations. Assam has already begun implementing its population policy, so the population norms will not affect tea gardens, SC and ST communities, but will apply to all others who will receive government benefits in the future,’ said Sarma.