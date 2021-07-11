Argentina defeats Brazil 1-0 to claim its first Copa America title since 1993

After an impressive 1-0 win over Brazil at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday, Argentina won its first Copa America title since 1993. Argentina’s early goal ensured that Brazil was never able to equalize, which was a crucial factor in retaining the title.

Within the first half-hour of play, Argentina put the hosts under pressure via winger Angel Di Maria. During the first 20 minutes, both teams tried to keep each other at bay so as to gain an early advantage. In the 22nd minute, Argentina and Di Maria broke the deadlock.

Messi & Co. celebrated as the 33-year-old made the most of a long pass from the midfield and kicked over goalie Ederson. As they prepared for a final appearance at the Copa America, it was indeed a breakthrough for the two-time world champions.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi was able to erase his nightmare experiences at major tournament finals, such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2015 Copa America, and 2016 Olympics, where he could only qualify for the runners-up. The footballer will have the chance to get his hands on an elusive silverware in addition to his winning medal. Copa America has now been won by Argentina 15 straight times, tying them with Uruguay.