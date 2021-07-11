IMD predicts heavy rainfall from July 12

Mumbai: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra from July 12. The national weather agency in its latest weather bulletin also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and Karnataka.

‘Due to further strengthening of southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and likely formation of a Low-Pressure Area over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on 11th July; enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along the west coast and adjoining Peninsular India very likely to continue during next 5 days,’ tweeted IMD.

As per IMD, Gujarat is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on July 11 and Konkan and Goa from 11 to 14. The ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra may experience heavy rainfall from 12 to 14 and the coastal and south interior Karnataka during from 11 to 12. Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain from 10 July.