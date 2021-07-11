Landslide kills 9 people, 19 missing

Tokyo: At least 9 people were killed and 19 have been reported missing in landslides due to heavy rain in Atami in Japan. More than 130 houses were swept away in the landslide. About 1700 police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel are deployed in the area and the rescue operation is still going on.

Local authorities has issued highest alert as small mudslides continue in the upstream area where the fatal mudslides are believed to have originated. More than 570 who lost their homes are housed in two hotels in the city. The authorities will monitor the situation on Monday and Tuesday to determine if people can temporarily return home to retrieve necessities.

Earlier last week, several houses were damaged and 19 people had gone missing in landslides due to heavy rainfall in the city.