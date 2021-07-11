Mobile Education in Rajasthan: Teachers travel by camel to teach students

Rajasthan: Schools are closed across India due to the continuing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While online classes are the new form of teaching, many students are unable to take advantage of them owing to a lack of resources.

In a similar situation, Barmer teachers in Rajasthan are making extra efforts for the students by bringing schools to their homes so that they do not suffer because of the pandemic.

Teachers are traveling on camels to the homes of pupils in remote locations where cellphone networks are unavailable. These instructors travel three times a day to reach students’ houses in the Barmer area, as per the timetable.

Saurav Swami, Director of Rajasthan Education Department said, ‘Out of 75 lakh students, many do not have mobile phones. So the state government decided that teachers will go to their homes once a week for class 1-8, and twice a week for class 9-12.’

Also Read: ‘Sorry state of affairs’: Allahabad HC as ex-Army man alleges police torture

The efforts of these instructors have been praised by the school authorities. ‘A few teachers are really working hard to ensure students get regular notes on time. A few of them are Muknaram Dhaka, Biharilal Dhaka and Birmaram Bana. We have selected 100 students to be reached,’ stated Room Singh Jakhar, Principal of Government Higher Senior School, Bhimthal.