Moderate earthquake hits Yavatmal district in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Yavatmal district and neighbouring areas in Maharashtra on Sunday. The National Centre for Seismology updated this.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Sadhunagar in Yavatmal district. There was no report of any casualty, injury or damage to property. The tremors were also felt in Nanded district located about 200 km from Yavatmal and 140 km from Latur.

Also Read: Landslide kills 9 people, 19 missing

Latur witnessed a massive earthquake in September 1993, killing around 10,000 people and injuring several others.