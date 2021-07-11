Mother Dairy milk to be costlier by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR, other cities

The leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices in Delhi-NCR and other areas by Rs 2 per litre, due to growing input costs, as of Sunday.

Milk prices were last changed in December 2019. Mother Dairy justified the increase by claiming that the cost of obtaining milk from dairy farmers has increased by 8-10% in the previous year. Other operating costs have grown as well. Mother Dairy said it is ‘compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from July 11, 2021.’

According to the company, from July 11 onwards, prices in major areas such as east and central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur and Kolkata would be updated by Rs 2/litre on the existing prevalent MRP in those markets. Mother Dairy milk is sold in more than 100 places across the country.

Bulk vended milk (token milk) will be sold for Rs 44 per litre starting on Sunday, up from the existing price of Rs 42 per litre. Full cream milk (poly pack) would cost Rs 57 per litre, up from Rs 55 per litre. Toned milk prices have been raised to Rs 47 per litre, up from Rs 45 per litre, while double toned milk (Live Lite) prices have been raised to Rs 41 per litre, up from Rs 39 per litre. From Sunday, cow milk will cost Rs 49 per litre, up from Rs 47 now.

Earlier on July 1, Amul raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in all cities