Netizens slam KRK for bizarre predictions on married life of celebrities

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is making headlines once again and this time with his odd Bollywood predictions. Taking to Twitter, KRK shared a number of predictions he has about Bollywood celebrities. After his scathing attack on Aamir Khan and Kiran’s Rao’s divorce, KRK has now issued a prediction regarding Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding.

According to the self-proclaimed critic, pop singer Nick Jonas will divorce his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra within the next ten years. ‘Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years,’ read his tweet.

Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

KRK’s post was met with disapproval by netizens, who said he should mind his own business and abstain from making snide remarks about others. ‘You need to be taught how to be within boundaries. Whatever they may do but you don’t have any right to comment on anyone’s personal lives,’ wrote one user.

You need to be taught how to be within boundaries. Whatever they may do but you don't have any right to comment on anyones personal lives. — ??AnalyticalAptitude?? (@mayurthumma1) July 10, 2021

Another user pointer out, ‘This is thoda extra. Please refrain from making such comments about personal lives of people.’

This is thoda extra. Please refrain from making such comments about personal lives of people. — david (@david87292055) July 10, 2021

‘Prediction 1: KRK will be beaten publicly in the next one year, for unsolicited predictions about people’s life,’ wrote another one.

Prediction 1: KRK will be beaten publicly in the next one year, for unsolicited predictions about people’s life — aditya (@Sillymusingss) July 10, 2021

KRK recently commented on Aamir and Kiran’s divorce, saying that he had always imagined the superstar marrying a stunning woman like Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Shaikh. He said that even at this point, Aamir should not have issued a false statement about their blossoming love and respect.