Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar get their hand clay impressions

New Delhi: Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar, one of the cutest couples in the television industry, are getting married this July 16. The couple is doing their best to make their D-Day extra special by fulfilling all their wishes.

The duo was spotted at Bhavna Jasra’s house recently. A beautiful hand clay impression was made for the couple as an expression of their unity. The final outcome hasn’t been shared on Bhavna’s Instagram account, but she shared two videos showing the process while Rahul sang ‘mere haath mein’ from the film ‘Fanaa’ starring Aamir Khan and Kajol.

Unknown to many, Bhavna is a lifestyle influencer whose social media is devoted to capturing hand and foot impressions. She has previously performed the same service for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the occasion of their wedding. People who aren’t familiar with couple hand casting may be surprised to learn that it is one of the most trendy trends nowadays among newlyweds.

Rahul confessed his love for Disha on Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they have been together through thick and thin.

Disha Parmar debuted in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has also appeared in several commercials. After that, she appeared in Woh Apna Sa television show and received the love of her fans as well.