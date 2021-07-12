Cloudburst triggers flash floods. PM assures ‘all possible support’

Dharamshala: According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the situation in Himachal Pradesh resulting from heavy rains is being monitored closely by central authorities working in coordination with the state government.

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh caused flash floods that swept away buildings and cars, while bad weather also forced the closure of Dharamshala Airport. Flash floods also damaged a bridge on the Mandi-Pathankot highway, causing both sides of the highway to be shut down.

Modi said in a tweet, ‘The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas.’

An overnight downpour triggered the incident. Dharamsala, which is over 250 km from the state capital, recorded the highest rainfall ever during this monsoon with 119 mm.