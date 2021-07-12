Massive anti-govt protest: Thousands rally on the streets

Cuba: Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday to protest the shortage of food and high prices in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Havana, an anti-government protest lasted about 2 ½ hours before a few protesters threw cobblestones at police, leading to several arrests.

A horde of demonstrators, many of them young, marched through the capital chanting ‘Freedom,’ ‘Enough,’ and ‘Unite,’ as police trailed behind them.

‘We’re tired of the queues and shortages. I’m here because of that,’ a middle-aged protester told The Associated Press.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise recently in the communist country, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel weakened Sunday’s demonstrations while visiting the small town of San Antonio de los Banos, which has been irked by power outages.

‘As if pandemic outbreaks didn’t exist all over the world, the Cuban-American mafia has created a whole campaign… preparing for nationwide protests,’ Diaz-Canel told reporters.