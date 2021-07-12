Poverty struck woman sells baby, cooks kidnap story

Gorakhpur: The police said on Monday (July 12) that a woman sold her three-month-old son for Rs 50,000 here, fabricating the story of his kidnapping to cover up the incident.

Using CCTV footage, the baby was found within two hours. According to police, his mother and the other woman to whom he was sold have been detained for questioning.

Salma Khatoon, on Sunday evening, a resident of Ilahibagh area under Gorakhnath police station limits, informed police about the kidnapping of her son. She reported that a woman in a red sari snatched her son from her near a wedding hall in Rasoolpur and fled in an SUV.

SP (City) Sonam Kumar started a search for the baby along with a police team on the spot.

‘After the mother kept changing her statements and narrating the story of kidnapping, suspicion grew. When police examined CCTV footage, it was discovered that Khatoon gave her son to another woman before leaving in an e-rickshaw. Using the footage, the police located the other woman at Humayunpur road, where the baby was retrieved,’ the SP said.

The child’s father is a ragpicker, and his mother sold the child under extreme poverty conditions, police said. Police added that one party claims it as a case of adoption, while the other parties claim the baby was traded for Rs 50,000.

Police said they are investigating the matter and things will be clarified after the investigation. The authorities, however, said they will take action against the mother for falsely claiming the child had been kidnapped.

A source says the mother sold her son without informing her husband and when he asked about the child, she concocted a story about kidnapping him.