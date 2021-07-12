VHP raises objection to UP govt’s population control bill

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), expressed its strong opposition to a new legislation by the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission that excludes people with more than two children from government schemes.

In its letter to the state law commission, the VHP does not only indicate the negative impact policy has on children, but it also cites the imbalance in communities, i.e., ‘different communities respond differently to incentives or disincentives related to family planning and contraception’.

The organization suggested removing Sections 5, 6 (2) and 7 so that a one-child policy would not cause a population contraction and unintended consequences for the economy and social well-being.

VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, himself an advocate, advised Uttar Pradesh to avoid a situation where only one community benefits, while the other keeps expanding.

It is also concerned that the Hindu population is declining, while other communities are growing.

‘In states like Assam and Kerala, fertility rates have declined far below the replacement rate of 2.1, but Muslim fertility rates are 3.16 in Assam and 2.33 in Kerala.’

The letter reads, ‘In these states, one community has entered the contraction phase while the other is still expanding.’

Regarding the two-child norm, the RSS affiliate believes that a single child is less accommodating socially. ‘It is partly because they do not learn to share with siblings and partly because they are overindulged and pampered. This is known as the Little Emperor Syndrome,’ reads the letter.

Additionally, VHP’s international working president feels that this policy will put a strain on the ratio between working and dependent population. Taking China as an example, he said its one-child policy was relaxed.

‘It is reported that the one-child policy was never applied to more than half of prospective parents in China and within three decades had to be completely withdrawn,’ Kumar stated in the letter.

The announcement follows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath releasing the state’s population policy for the period 2021-2030 on Sunday.

According to him, the Population Policy 2021-2030 takes care of all communities. He had emphasized the reduction of infant death and maternal mortality rates, as well as population stabilization, as key factors for hindrance-free growth of the state.

Aditya Nath Mittal, the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission, said on Saturday that any couple who followed the two-child policy would receive government benefits.