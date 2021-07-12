Forever etched! Digitization of freedom fighters records

As part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence next year, Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy has announced that the National Archives’ records on freedom fighters will be digitized within a year. Mr. Reddy, who took over the Culture and Tourism Ministries after the Cabinet reshuffle last week, visited the National Archives on Monday. As a result of his visit, he told the media that the National Archives of India, which houses over 18 crore pages, 64,000 volumes, and 1.2 lakh maps, had begun the digitization process, but it would take years to complete.

As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the records of the freedom movement and freedom fighters will be digitized in the coming year, he said, referring to the yearlong series of events leading up to Independence Day 2022. Reddy said he would review the digitization work in general, and that of the freedom fighters in particular, as soon as possible.

In response to a question regarding the safety of the records during the demolition of the annexe building as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, Mr. Reddy said ‘precaution will be taken for each page’. Mr. Reddy responded that it was the ‘governments’ responsibility’ to impose the protocol on tourists gathering at tourist hotspots after the second wave of the pandemic abated. The public was urged to cooperate with him