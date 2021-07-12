Fury of Rain gods- Country under high alert

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, and a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for Tuesday.

A red alert has been issued for Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra, while an orange alert has been issued for Gujarat, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam, IMD said.

IMD has issued 4 color-coded warnings based on the severity of an extreme weather event and distributes them in the ascending order of green, yellow, orange and red.

It also said that a yellow alert has been also issued for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Kerala.

Following the restoration of the southwest Monsoon, on Sunday, many parts of the country have been undergoing heavy rains while some observed thunderstorms and lighting.

The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rains are foreseen at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is anticipated over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday, the IMD added.

In isolated places over Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Yanam, and Telangana could witness thunderstorm and lighting.

Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, triggered by heavy rains on Sunday, swept away buildings and cars at popular tourist spots. Poor weather conditions also led to the closure of the airport in the state.