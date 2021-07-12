Kidney racket busted, mother and son arrested

Morigaon: A mother and son pair from Assam’s Morigaon district were arrested in connection with an alleged illegal kidney trade racket unearthed in Dakhin Dharamtul village, a senior police officer said on Monday.

It was reported by Morigaon superintendent of police (SP) Aparna Natarajan that the woman and her associates had been reportedly operating the illegal kidney trade, attracting local people with a promise of paying Rs 6 lakh if they grant their kidney to an organization, which is said to be run by the woman.

On Sunday, police received a recorded complaint against the woman from a person, whose kidney was supposedly obtained last month but only Rs 50,000 paid to him, even though he was promised a much larger amount.

The woman and her son were arrested on Sunday, based on the complaint, SP Natarajan said.

Nearly six villagers have already befallen into the trap and sold their kidneys to the so-called Kolkata-based organization and the figure could further go up, she added.