Partners for life and partners for work: Actress and husband start production house.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Deol Takhtani on Monday announced Bharat Esha Films, a production house she has launched with her husband Bharat Takhtani.

The first film to be financed by this production house is ‘Ek Duaa’ directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who earlier directed the short film ‘Cakewalk’ with the actress. Esha will be starring in a leading role in the film.

Esha posted on Instagram, ‘Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF) we are launching our first film as producers — Ek Duaa.’

She shared what inspired her to turn producer for the film, the actress said: ‘When I was approached with ‘Ek Duaa’ as an actress, I felt a more profound connection with the script. I just knew I had to promote the film, the cause and would want to be affiliated with it as a producer, too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners.’

‘Directed by @ramkamalmukherjee Co-produced by @venkysuttarafoods @venkyschicken @bharattakhtani3 @amppvtltd Coming soon on @vootselect! #BharatEshaFilms #BEF #EkDuaa,’ Esha added on social media.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Journalist turned author-filmmaker, also shared the news in a Facebook post. He wrote: ‘Jai Jagganath. On this promising day, I take immense pleasure and pride in wishing my dearest couple Esha Deol Takhtani and Bharat Takhtani for turning producer with #BharatEshaFilms. This is a very unique moment for me because of Esha, who believed in me as a filmmaker since day one. We are thrilled to announce our first collaboration with BEF for Hindi film #EkDuaa starring Esha Deol Takhtani as the main lead. The film is directed by yours truly, to be exclusively premiered on Voot Select. This film is very close to our heart, and hope it will win your hearts too!’