New BJP posts : Javadekar, RSP to be given responsibility in poll-bound states

As a result of PM Modi’s cabinet reshuffle, sources have told Republic Media Network that former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar may soon become senior members of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Further, the saffron party is expected to announce new positions for former Union Ministers soon. The leaders may be appointed as National General Secretary or Vice President, they said.

Ex-Union Ministers to occupy senior posts

Additional details indicate that Ravi Shankar Prasad will be tasked with the major responsibilities of the upcoming Assembly elections in states that will be going to the elections. BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to make an announcement soon regarding the same. At 3:00 pm, Nadda had called a meeting of National Secretaries at BJP headquarters in the National Capital. It is expected that the agenda of the meeting will include an overview of the upcoming Assembly elections.

43 leaders took oath on Wednesday, July 7 in the first reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power in May 2019. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days before the monsoon session of Parliament. On Wednesday, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among the 12 Union Ministers who resigned from their posts in the Council of Ministers.

Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle: With the reshuffled Union Cabinet, which has been reported to be the youngest in India’s history, there is an equitable distribution of caste, gender and region throughout the country. As a result of the seven new additions, there are now eleven women on the PM’s Council of Ministers. As ministers of state, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annpurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Anupriya Singh Patel were among seven women who were sworn in. They are all first-time MPs, while Patel returns to the council of ministers after previously serving as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Modi.