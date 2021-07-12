Is Yogi Adityanath loanable? : Australian MP praises UP Government’s handling of COVID

On Friday, Australian Member of Parliament Craig Kelly expressed interest in ‘loaning’ Yogi Adityanath to help settle the COVID crisis. Kelly was impressed by Adityanath’s efforts. With three lakh cases being reported on a daily basis during the second wave, the Uttar Pradesh government has consistently been praised for its work. Only 1% of the cases were recorded in UP, which has 2.5% of the country’s population. World Health Organization (WHO) commended the Uttar Pradesh government earlier this year for its surveillance, tracing and testing of COVID-19 patients.

The Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government claimed that it was the first state to introduce a large-scale ‘prophylactic and therapeutic’ use of Ivermectin during the second wave of COVID. The state Health Department had introduced Ivermectin as a preventive measure for people who came into contact with COVID patients, health workers and patients themselves.

Great to see the outstanding leadership shown by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minster @myogiadityanath on Ivermectin & crushing the wave https://t.co/OLj1kY4wCU — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) July 12, 2021

This tweet comes in context with the one from the Australian MP. The tweet, which included an embedded post that called Uttar Pradesh the ‘Champion of Ivermectin use,’ asked Yogi Adityanath’s assistance in getting the medication released. Australia has had about 31,000 coronavirus cases, of which about 589 are active. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 910 people. UP’s daily COVID-19 tally has been declining. There were a total of 100 cases and four deaths reported in the state on Saturday. As of yesterday, there had been 183 people who had fully recovered, outnumbered by new cases. The state’s recovery rate is now 98.6%. As a result, the government relaxed night curfew timings on Sunday.