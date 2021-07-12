Rivalry to break out in South Africa over jailing of Jacob Zuma

Johannesburg: Violent protests have erupted in two South African provinces against Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment, with supporters blocking roads and looting shops. According to police, at least 62 people have been arrested. Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court last week.

During his tenure as president from 2009 to 2018, Zuma defied a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption. Friday, a regional court denied his request to be released from the Estcourt Correctional Center. On Monday, he will make another attempt at the Constitutional Court, the highest court in the country.

Zuma’s supporters began rioting last week in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, which over the weekend spread to Gauteng, including Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city. According to Johannesburg police Maj. Gen. Mathapelo Peters, hundreds of people looted and burned stores in the Alexandra and Bramley neighborhoods.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 40-year-old man recovered from a burned shop, he said. According to the statement, at least three police officers were injured when trying to arrest looters and one was hospitalized. In both provinces, police are increasing their capacity and warning Zuma supporters that their social media posts could lead to criminal charges.

