Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini for 20th Grand Slam title

Tennis star Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon 2021, becoming the sixth player in history with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name after matching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record.

Novak dominated the match right from its start and took a big lead of 4-1 after the first set. Nevertheless, Berrettini made a comeback and won the set at 7-6 to gain an advantage over Djokovic.

The Serb remained confident and won back-to-back sets (6-4, 6-4).

Bertini started the fourth set strongly and it was likely that the match would go to a fifth set. Djokovic, with his own comeback, beat the Italian 6-4.

FINAL SCORE:

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini: 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Novak Djokovic has successfully defended his Wimbledon title and won the coveted trophy for the sixth time in his career. It is also Novak Djokovic’s third Grand Slam win, as he already won the Australian Open and Roland Garros earlier this year. As of last year, he won numerous Grand Slams and has continued his excellent form.