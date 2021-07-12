PCR testing facility installed in all 4 airports in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: New rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing facilities were installed in all the 4 airports in Kerala. The new facilities were installed to conduct rapid PCR tests on passengers travelling to UAE. The PCR test may cost around Rs 2500.

Rapid PCR tests at Trivandrum and Kozhikode airports are managed by Micro Health Laboratories, and Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has installed the facility in collaboration with Sandor Medicaid Pvt Ltd, selected by Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. The facility can test 200 persons in one hour, and the result will be available in 30 minutes.

‘Arrangements made for #Rapid PCR Test Facility at @AAITVMAIRPORT at terminal two international departure – T2. We are ready to cater to the requirements of select countries when the international departure of flights commence,’ tweeted Trivandrum Airport Authority. The facility is installed in the terminal two.

As per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, all passengers entering the country must submit a negative PCR test result taken four hours before their departure.

At present, the flights to UAE from India are suspended. UAE imposed a suspension on passenger flights from India on April 24. Also, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) or the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) in UAE has issued no official statements on when the inbound passenger suspension would end.