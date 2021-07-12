Population policy: ‘Hum do hamare do’ loaded with rewards!

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister, unveiled a policy on Sunday aimed at stabilising the state’s population and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner, calling rising population a ‘hurdle in development.’ The Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030, which was unveiled on World Population Day, also aims to reduce women’s gross fertility rates to 2.1 by 2026 and 1.9 by 2030.

A proposal on population control was posted on the Uttar Pradesh law commission’s website a few days ago, inviting public comments until July 19. People with more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be barred from running for local government elections, applying for government jobs, or receiving any kind of subsidy, according to the bill.

It also seeks to prohibit such people from receiving promotions in government jobs, while rewarding those who limit their children to two. Adityanath said, while unveiling the population policy on Sunday, ‘Concerns have been expressed from time to time around the world that rising population will be a barrier to development. For the past four decades, people have been debating it.’

Efforts in this direction have yielded positive results for the countries and states involved. ‘However, more efforts are required,’ he said, adding that the Uttar Pradesh government was implementing the policy with all sections of society in mind.

The UP Population Policy aims to prevent the death of children under the age of five years and improve their nutritional status, in addition to achieving population stabilization and reducing preventable maternal and infant deaths. The chief minister said efforts to control the population are linked to widespread awareness in society while speaking at a function at his official residence here.