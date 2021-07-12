Rajinikanth takes ‘U’ turn; dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday took a ‘U’ turn and dissolved his Rajini Makkal Mandram. The actor also made it clear that he has no plans to join politics in future. The veteran actor said this after a meeting with the office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram. The organization would continue to serve the public as part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association.

‘I have decided to dissolve Rajini Makkal Mandram. Its office-bearers would continue to be part of the Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service,’ the veteran actor said.

‘What we expected didn’t happen due to the prevailing situation. I don’t have any plans to enter politics in the future,’ said Rajinikanth.

In December last year, the superstar has announced that he will enter politics and launch a new political party in January. But later he changed his decision and announced that he would not join politics.