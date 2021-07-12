Ride of their life: Carnival ride almost topples!

On camera, a terrifying moment that a group of people prevented from becoming a disaster was captured. Bystanders helped to stabilise an out-of-control carnival ride, as captured on video. The incident occurred in Traverse City, Michigan, during the National Cherry Festival.

The ride, which has a row of seats attached to a massive swinging pendulum, suddenly rocks back and forth in the video. At that point, one person climbs onto the ride’s foundation to prevent it from tipping over. Within seconds, others join in to do the same, bringing the ride to a halt.

Also Read: Population policy: ‘Hum do hamare do’ loaded with rewards!

Several people used Twitter to share the videos of the incident. One user wrote, ‘Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over.’

Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over pic.twitter.com/7Xc7DXNyEZ — Philly101 (@Philly10112) July 11, 2021

Festival organizers told CBS News that the ride has been removed and no one was injured in the incident.