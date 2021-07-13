1983 World Cup winner dies of heart attack

Mumbai: India’s 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma Passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest today. He was aged 66. He is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters Puja, Preeti and son Chirag Sharma.

Sharma who made his debut in 1978 had played 37 tests for India and scored 1606 runs. He has 2 centruies and 9 fifities at his name. In ODIs he scored 883 runs at an average of 28.48.

He represented India in 37 ODIs and 42 Tests. He had also served as a national selector for a couple of years and was reappointed to the panel in 2008.