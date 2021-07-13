3rd wave imminent: ‘Pilgrimages and tourism can wait’, says IMA

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) believes the third wave of the pandemic is ‘inevitable and imminent’. It urges state and centre governments to not lower the guard and ramp up vaccination while tourism, pilgrimage can wait a few more months.

IMA expressed concern that governments and people are becoming complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following Covid-19 protocols, saying these events are potential super spreaders for a third wave. ‘Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour, all are needed, but it can wait for a few more months,’ the association said on Monday.

‘Opening up these rituals and allowing people without vaccination to partake in these mass gatherings are potential superspreaders for the third wave,’ the IMA said. According to the statement, the Rath Yatra began in Puri today, and discussions are underway about allowing the Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.