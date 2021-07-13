‘Abusive, threatening and demanding’: Amitabh Bachchan recalls a time when he was in debt

Bombay: In 1999, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) faced major losses and was on the verge of bankruptcy. He fell into debt as a result of the failure of his production, distribution and event management company. In a 2013 interview, he recalled this difficult times and how creditors had been at his door step and abused him.

Eventually, Amitabh Bachchan bounced back with the success of Mohabbatein and his television debut, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which recently celebrated 21 years on the air.

During an interview with Mail Today in 2013, Amitabh claimed he owed people more than Rs 90 crores. ‘I repaid everyone, including Doordarshan. As a substitute for the interest component, I did commercials for them. I will never forget how creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening, demanding and worse still, when they came for kudkee at our residence,’ he said.

‘Without a doubt, that was one of the darkest moments in my 44-year professional career. This led me to sit down and think, to consider the options and to evaluate different options. The answer came pat – I know how to act. Then I walked over to Yashji (Chopra, filmmaker), who stayed behind my house. I implored him to give me work. It was then that the worm turned and he gave me Mohabbatein,’ he continued.

The 78-year-old actor is now one of the busiest men in the country. Last year, he made his digital debut with Gulabo Sitabo, a film that co-starred Ayushmann Khurrana. Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, MayDay and Goodbye are among his upcoming projects.

In the meantime, Amitabh will also return to the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, for which registration began in May. He has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, with the exception of the third season, which Shah Rukh Khan hosted.