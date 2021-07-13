ATS retrieves maps of major cities- including Ram Mandir, from arrested Al Qaeda terrorists

Lucknow : The security has been stepped up in Mathura following the arrest of two operatives of the Al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind in Lucknow who were planning to attack several places throughout the state, including the temple town. According to the police, they planned to disrupt Independence Day in Lucknow and surrounding areas with pressure cooker bombs.

Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin, both from Lucknow, were arrested on Sunday by the state police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). In addition to Telegram and WhatsApp, the terrorists’ network was in touch with each other. Some of their chats have been seized by the police. In the last 24 hours, ATS conducted multiple raids throughout various cities of Uttar Pradesh and arrested 12 people in connection with the case. Three teams of UP ATS in Kanpur arrested two suspects.

Officials said that terrorists planned to carry out terror activities on Independence Day (August 15) in various cities, including Lucknow, Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya, among others. Al-Qaeda associates recovered maps of Mathura, Varanasi, Ayodhya and places near the Ram Temple. Bomb-making equipment has also been recovered from their possessions.

Police have beefed up security at all important places in Mathura, including Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Thakur Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan, a senior officer said. Security arrangements at all important locations are being reviewed and efforts are being made to prevent a lapse in security anywhere. Security at all important places, including Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex, and oil refineries, has been enhanced, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

A team of National Security Guards (NSG) inspected the security arrangements at the Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, he said. Agra-Delhi Highway and the towns of Vrindavan, Govardhan and Barsana are also being monitored by police special teams, police announced.