Grand Slam champion Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury which he suffered during this year’s grass season. Federer was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021, where he was eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

‘During the grass-court season I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I need to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games,’ Federer shared on Twitter. ‘I am very disappointed as it has been an honor and a highlight of my career every time I have represented Switzerland. I have already started rehabilitation in the hope of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the whole Swiss team the best of luck and will be cheering them on strongly from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!’ Federer said in a statement.

Federer is the last big name to skip the Tokyo 2020 Games, following Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep. Federer had settled for the silver medal after losing to Andy Murray in the final of the men’s singles in the 2012 London Olympics. He also won the gold medal in men’s doubles with Stan Wawrinka in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 that led to more than a year of rehabilitation. Most notably, he withdrew from the French Open after winning his third-round match to rest up for the grass-court season. The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8. The matches were postponed from their original date of July 24 to August 9, 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.