India’s first COVID-19 patient tests positive for the virus again

Health officials on Tuesday said that a woman physician, who was India’s first COVID-19 patient, had tested positive for the virus again.

Thrissur DMO Dr. K J Reena said, ‘She is re-infected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, the antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic.’

‘Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes. Then the RT-PCR result turned out to be positive,’ she added.

The woman is currently at home and doesn’t seem to be in any danger, the doctor said.

The country’s first COVID-19 patient, a third-year medical student from Wuhan University, tested positive for coronavirus on January 30, 2020, just days after returning home for the semester holidays.

She was discharged from the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on February 20, 2020, having tested negative twice for the virus after nearly three weeks of treatment.