Naseeruddin Shah criticised for his remarks on Dilip Kumar

Netizens were outraged by actor Naseeruddin Shah’s recent statements on the late actor Dilip Kumar, and they criticized him from all sides. It all started when the veteran actor penned an opinion article for the leading daily in which he discussed Dilip Kumar’s legacy.

Naseeruddin wrote, ‘His mesmeric stillness and impeccable poise established a paradigm for good acting in Indian films. His economy of movement and gesture seemed to be little understood by his peers and even by those who came after, though many superficially mimicked his style.’

Naseeruddin went on to say that aside from performing and being active in social causes that he cared about, the Naya Daur actor didn’t do enough. ‘He never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn’t bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors,’ Shah added.

The opinion article sparked outrage on social media, and many people chastised him for it. Shah, according to internet users, should not have written such things about the star after his death.

A netizen wrote, ‘It wasn’t his job to groom anyone or pass on his experience or leave lessons for future actors!!! He did what his job was and did it pretty well!’ Another one reacted, ‘I want to ask what Naseer has done to pass on his learning to future generations.’

‘Javed Akhtar had aptly said abt Naseer sahab – ‘unko successful logo se hamesha prblm hai’,’ a user pointed out. ‘Launching shortly ‘Naseeruddin Shah itni bakwaas kyun karta hai,’ everybody saw what a mess he made of himself when acting in front of Dilip Kumar Sahab in Karma. Why does he even need to comment on artists when they are gone. Himmat hai toh zinda hain tabhi comment karo,’ said another one.