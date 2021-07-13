Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka blessed with a baby boy

Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha have been blessed with a baby boy. Rannvijay took to his social media handle to announce the news with his fans. The couple have been married for six years and have a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Rannvijay shares an image with a red jersey for a newborn, coupled with a matching set of shoes and captioned it, ‘#satnamwaheguru (sic).’

As soon as the post was being shared, the comments section was replete with congratulatory messages from his friends, from the industry including Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Varun Sood, Gauahar Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary and Kishwer Merchant.

On the work front, Rannvijay Singha is known for MTV shows such as Roadies and Splitsvilla. Currently, he is seen as the host of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, with Sunny Leone.