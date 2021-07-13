Renowned music composer Murali Sithara found dead

Famous Malayalam music composer, Murali Sithara (V Muraleedharan) has been found dead at his home in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 65 years old. Around 3 pm on Sunday, he was found hanging in his bedroom. Murali’s son discovered the body after he was unable to reach him. The body was kept in the mortuary of the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. The cremation took place at his home on Monday.

Murali was a senior music composer for All India Radio (Akashavani) and has created several hit film songs in the 90’s. It was his debut song ‘Oru kodi swapnangalal’ composed for the film Theekkattu (1987) that became very popular. He was a violinist at the Tharangini studio of veteran singer Yesudas. In 1991, he joined Akashavani. He is the son of Chengannoor Velappanashan, a Mrudangam maestro. His wife is Sobhanakumari. They have two children, Mithun Murali (a keyboard programmer) and Vipin Murali.