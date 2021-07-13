Try this easy Manchurian recipe using Maggi

An excellent Manchurian dish can be the star of the show – a perfect accompaniment with a bowl of noodles, a plate of fried rice, or on its own. Manchurian is an Indo-Chinese delicacy; the sizzling gravy with the fried chicken, paneer, vegetables and prawns will leave you with an overwhelming desire to take a second bite. When you’re out, it’s easy to satisfy these cravings. Every corner of the city is home to small cafes that serve amazing Indo-Chinese food. However, what if you’re stuck at home and ordering in every day isn’t feasible?

Here is the crunchiest variation of a Manchurian dish for those looking for a good Manchurian dish. 2-minute noodles made into Manchurian balls, dipped in heavenly gravy, topped with freshly cut spring onions, a delight to have and make – the Maggi Manchurian.

Here’s how to prepare Maggi Manchurian:

Key Ingredients: Maggie noodles, Onion diced, Capsicum diced, Chopped onion, Chopped cabbage, Shredded carrots, Spring Onion, Cornflour, Chopped ginger and garlic, Chillies, Tomato sauce, Soya Sauce, Chilli Sauce, Black Pepper, Salt as required

1. First, prepare the Maggi as usual. As soon as the water is dry, take it out of the bowl and put it in another.

2. Add chopped onions, cabbage, carrots, half of your ginger garlic and salt to the Maggi. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly, then add cornflour, mixing lightly, don’t overmix.

3. After the mixture is prepared, grease your hands and roll it into tiny balls. Put these balls on medium heat and fry them.

4. In another pan, heat some oil and add the remaining ginger-garlic, spring onions, diced onions and capsicum. Then stir fry it for a minute.

5. Add tomato sauce, chili sauce, soy sauce, salt and pepper. Cook the sauces for 2-3 minutes.

6. Mix 2 tablespoons cornflour with 1/2 cup water to make cornflour slurry. Add the slurry to the pan and let it thicken.

7. Add some water to adjust the gravy’s consistency.

8. Finally, garnish with fried noodle balls and spring onions. Maggi Manchurian is ready!

