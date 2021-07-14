First physical cabinet meeting since the new ministers assumed office under PM Modi

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet held its first physical meeting in over a year. In addition, the new cabinet recently took office following the induction of new ministers. New ministers were visible in a video of the meeting that PM Narendra Modi hosted at his home at No. 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck India in the first week of April 2020, the last physical Cabinet meeting was held.

Moreover, the current meeting comes a day after the Cabinet Committees were reshuffled on Tuesday. PM Modi will also preside over a video conference meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm, apart from the physical meeting. The meetings also take place ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly. Sources also reported that the cabinet had been meeting almost every week through video conferencing, even during the lockdown and before the reshuffle.

The Centre reshuffled the Cabinet Committees on Tuesday to include the newly inducted Union Ministers in some key portfolios. In the reshuffle of cabinet committees, many BJP leaders and new ministers found themselves on crucial committees, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Bhupender Yadav.

Renewed Union Cabinet

36 new ministers were inducted into the Union Cabinet in a massive revamp, bringing the total to 77, excluding the Prime Minister. There was a resignation of top BJP MPs, such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju and Sarbanand Sonowal, who became cabinet ministers. As part of the cabinet’s efforts, it has also established the first-ever Ministry of Cooperation, which will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework under the leadership of Amit Shah.

Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr. Harsh Vardhan as the new Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. 27 of the new cabinet ministers are from the OBC, 8 from the ST, 12 from the SC and 11 are women. In terms of experience and qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, and 4 former chief ministers, 18 former ministers from states and 39 former MLAs.