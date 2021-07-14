High spirits! PM boosts morale and wins hearts

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Indian athletes on Tuesday (July 13) ahead of the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23. A number of Indian athletes, in turn, have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouraging words.

PV Sindhu was quoted by the media as saying: ‘It was an honor and an absolute pleasure to speak with PM Modi with the rest of the Indian team. I would like to thank him, and the entire nation, for their incredible support & I hope to make you proud during the Olympics.’

Manpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian hockey team, said interacting with PM Narendra Modi was ‘fantastic’ before the Tokyo Olympics. The PM thanked him for always encouraging the players with his ‘motivational words’, which he said always encourages them to perform to their best abilities.

The boxing champion Ashish Kumar Chaudhary called it a ‘proud moment’.

Proud moment! ?? It was amazing to interact with Sh. @narendramodi ji, Sh @ianuragthakur ,Sh @KirenRijiju ji and all other respected officials ??. https://t.co/c3jRho9m5q — Ashish Kumar Chaudhary ?? (@OLyAshish) July 13, 2021

Many other Indians who are competing in the Olympic games thanked PM Narendra Modi for boosting their spirits, too.

In addition to the athletes, many netizens applauded Modi’s interaction with the athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics and aspire to make India proud. According to them, the Prime Minister’s words of encouragement and inspiration would boost the confidence of players.

Thousands of netizens praised PM Modi for encouraging each and every Olympian personally.

‘This quality of Modiji is just amazing’, said another social media user.

Another user noted that PM Modi not only encouraged the athletes, but he also spoke to them on topics such as the basics of participation, sportsmanship and the importance of health.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met personally with all 126 athletes bound for Tokyo and wished them well for their upcoming competition.

‘Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent’, PM Modi Tweeted while sharing his interaction with the athletes on his official Twitter account.

On his Twitter handle, PM Modi also shared video clips of his interactions with a variety of athletes.

During his interaction with the contingent, PM Modi urged the athletes not to let expectations overwhelm them.

The event also included Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Kiren Rijiju, former Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

126 athletes from 22 states will compete in 18 different sporting events during the tournament. A total of 64 cumulative events will be held. It is the largest contingent that India has ever sent. India’s flag bearers will be boxer Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh during the opening ceremony, while Bajrang Punia will carry the flag at the closing ceremony. For the first time, athletes like Bhavani Devi (fencing), Nethra Kumanan (sailing), Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj (swimming) will represent India.