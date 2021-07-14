‘We all quit’: Restaurant employees in protest, resign

Nebraska: Staff members of a Burger King outlet in United States’ Nebraska quit en masse, leaving a sign outside the restaurant that read, ‘We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.’

A CNN report claims that the employees were unhappy with the working conditions and had reached out to management. However, no action was taken.

According to manager Rachael Flores, the air conditioner in the kitchen is broken, which caused extreme temperatures in the kitchen. The woman said she had to get fluids in the hospital after becoming dehydrated. Moreover, the manager said that the restaurant was short-staffed and she worked for 50 to 60 hours a week.

The Nebraska outlet had nine employees, all of whom resigned at the same time in protest, CNN reported.

The public sign, which was put up on Saturday, soon went viral on social media, prompting Burger King’s top management to contact Flores. After a few hours, the sign was changed to ‘Now hiring. Flexible schedules.’

According to reports, Flores turned in her keys and Burger King fired her. Later, Burger King released a statement acknowledging that the work experience was not consistent with the company’s brand values. According to a statement carried by several US news outlets, ‘Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future.’