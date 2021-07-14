MasterChef Australia 13 Runner Up takes ‘Panta bhaat’ with ‘aloo bhorta’ to Grand finale

New Delhi: While the world waited to find out who MasterChef Australia 13 would be, a dish quite common to Bengali and Bangladeshi cuisine was featured in a grand finale episode and caught everyone’s fancy.

One of the contestants on the show, Kishwar Chowdhury, made something that was not only unique but also rooted in Bangladeshi culture and history. The recipe was the traditional ‘panta bhaat’ with ‘aloo bhorta’.

In order to give it a fancy name and appearance, it was referred to as ‘Smoked Rice Water’, served with sardines and salsa on the show.

Who is Kishwar Chowdhury?

A report in India Today says Kishwar, 38, runs a printing business and was born and raised in Melbourne. After pursuing a PG in Graphic Design from the University of Arts in London, she spent some time in Germany. She then spent six years in Bangladesh starting her own business. In 2015, Kishwar moved back to Melbourne from Bangladesh and stayed connected to her roots through food.

Kishwar started trending on Twitter and other social media platforms as soon as the show’s promo was released.

What makes Kishwar Chowdhury so popular?

While some were unhappy with her selection of cuisine to be featured at the finale, others thanked her for taking their tradition to an international level. Though she was unable to win the show, she won the hearts of the viewers with her bravery and was appreciated by all.

Congrats Kishwar Chowdhury for securing third place in #MasterchefAU .. you made every Bangladeshis proud. Bringing Bangladeshi + south asian cuisine in Master chef has been such a great honor for us. You have won our hearts. Proud of you ???? https://t.co/l3Xd67CpRk — ???? ???? | SF9 |_Antara_| (@nihson_1108) July 13, 2021

Justin Narayan was the winner of the show. The 27-year-old youth is originally from Western Australia but has roots in India. It is the second time an Indian-origin contestant has won MasterChef Australia. It was Sashi Cheliah who won the show earlier.

Meanwhile, Pete Campbell and Kishwar Chowdhury became first and second respectively.