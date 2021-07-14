Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Date, Time, Official Websites Announced

Kochi: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), class 10 exam on Wednesday (July 14).

According to the board, Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the class 10 results tomorrow at 2 pm.

Once released, the class 10 result will be available on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. In addition to the SSLC result, the results of SSLC (Hearing Impaired), HSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC and AHSLC will also be announced.

How To Check

– Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

– Enter your roll number and other required details

– Click on submit

– Kerala 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

– Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2021 for future reference.

Websites to Check

– keralapareekshabhavan.in

– sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

– results.kite.kerala.gov.in

– results.kerala.nic.in

– sietkerala.gov.in

– prd.kerala.gov.in

How to check via app

Kerala 10th Result can be accessed by students on their mobile using the Saphalam 2021 app. The Kerala SSLC Result 2021 can also be accessed through the Android app ‘PRD Live’, which is developed by the public relations department.

More than 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the SSLC exam held in April. The practical tests, however, were canceled due to the COVID-19 second wave.