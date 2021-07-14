Bride booked by police after video of her riding on car bonnet goes viral, violating Covid norms

Pune: A 23-year-old bride and her family were booked by police for rash driving and violation of safety norms after a video of her posing on a car bonnet went viral on social media. According to police, the video was shot on Tuesday morning before the wedding.

Later that afternoon, an FIR was lodged at the Loni Kalbhor police station. Police have booked the 23-year-old woman, her relative who was driving the SUV, an individual who was filming her from a bicycle, and some others who were traveling in the car.

On Tuesday afternoon, the videos were widely circulated on social media and phone messenger platforms, according to police. In the video, a woman wearing wedding attire is seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving car as someone on bicycle films her.

Rajendra Mokashi, a senior inspector of the Loni Kalbhor police station, said, ‘From our initial analysis of the video, it appears that there are several violations. Their actions were not only dangerous for their lives, but also in violation of Covid safety norms, such as the mask rule. We have investigated the footage and found that it was shot around 10.30 on Tuesday at Dive Ghat before the bride and her relatives went for the wedding. In the afternoon, we filed a complaint against them.’

As the legal provisions invoked by the offense were bailable, those charged were not placed under arrest, officials said.