Technology to mitigate airborne spread of Covid to be installed soon

New Delhi: Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, said that UV-C Disinfection Technology will soon be installed in Parliament, which was developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The technology aims at the ‘mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2’.

The Union minister met with senior scientists from the CSIR to discuss the matter of installing the system before the monsoon session. Initially, the technology will be installed in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha Chamber and Committee Rooms 62 and 63.

Singh, however, said that despite the installation, members should maintain social distance and follow Covid protocol.

UV-C Disinfection Technology, developed by Chandigarh’s CSIO (Central Scientific Instruments Organisation), is essentially an air duct system that can be incorporated into auditoriums, lecture halls, classrooms, malls etc. It provides a relatively safer environment for indoor activities during the pandemic.