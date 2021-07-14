Benefits of eating certain fruits with their skin on

Many experts have emphasized that including a sufficient amount of fruits and vegetables in your diet can help you maintain good health. The pandemic has also made more and more people aware of the importance of eating a healthy diet, as health and immunity are now a hot topic.

However, there has always been confusion and debate as to whether fruits and vegetables should be eaten with or without their skins. But Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, food, lifestyle and wellness expert, has the answer – he says that any food that can be consumed with the skin should be consumed that way.

In the Instagram video, he says, ‘Always pick the fruits that can be consumed with their skin or fibre over those that are usually consumed without them.’

Because of hygiene concerns, we often discard the peels of fruits and vegetables. Dr. Bhargava suggests’ washing the fruits from the outside with a ‘mild soap to make sure they’re clean.’

