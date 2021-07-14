Kerala SSLC Result 2021 declared, direct link to check the results here

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Kerala class 10 result 2021 on Wednesday. The result has been posted on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan’s official website. Candidates who have enrolled for the Kerala SSLC test may view their results at the official website, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, or:

Click on the link given to check the Kerala SSCL result 2021

In the second week of April, the Kerala SSCL theoretical test was held. The State Government then canceled the SSLC practical examinations due to an increase in Covid 19 cases throughout the country.

This year, nearly 4.2 lakh students had applied for the examination. The test was placed in 2,947 locations, including 9 in Gulf countries and Lakshadweep.

The board has a 99.47 percent pass rate, this year. Kannur district scores highest pass percent at 99.85%. A total of 1,21,318 students received an A+ in all disciplines.

Students can also get their results using the ‘Saphalam’ smartphone app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. After the outcome has been proclaimed, the relevant information must be submitted.