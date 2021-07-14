Union Minister Piyush Goyal to be new leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Union minister for commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal was chosen Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Piyush Goyal, who held the post of deputy floor leader in Rajya Sabha, succeeds BJP leader Thawarchand Gehlot as Leader of the House.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, a veteran BJP leader and former Union minister, was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Karnataka on Sunday, succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

Piyush Goyal has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010. He has been a key figure in the BJP’s attempts in the Rajya Sabha to reach out to non-aligned opposition parties and fence-sitters like the BJD and AIADMK during the previous two years.

Union minister for parliamentary affairs, Pralhad Joshi tweeted, ‘Congratulations to @PiyushGoyal ji on being appointed the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha. He has been entrusted by PM @NarendraModi ji with key responsibility. Wishing him continued vigour in the service to the nation.’